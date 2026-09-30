Affordable alternatives to DJI's Osmo Pocket 4

Insta360's Luna Pro is an impressive gimbal camera that's nearly on par with DJI's Pocket 4. To take on the Pocket 4's big 1-inch sensor and 20mm Hasselblad f/2.0 optics, the Luna Pro offers a similar 1-inch sensor with a 20mm f/1.8 Leica Summicron lens. The Luna Pro doesn't do 4K at 240 fps like the Pocket 4, but it does offer 8K at 30 fps that its rival lacks.

Both cameras support 10-bit log capture (I-Log for the Insta360 and DLog for DJI's Pocket 4), though the latter boasts a more impressive 14 stops of dynamic range. Recent tests have shown that while Insta360's Luna Pro offers excellent image quality in regular picture mode, its I-Log setting may have some deficiencies that impair dynamic range compared to the Pocket 4.

In other ways, the Luna Pro compares like-for-like with its DJI rival. Both offer automatic subject tracking, so you can set the camera up and have it follow you as you walk around. Stabilization in my testing was excellent and smooth, on par with the Pocket 4. Like its rival, you can switch from horizontal to vertical mode by rotating the screen. Battery life is excellent on both, rated at up to four hours for both cameras. The Luna Pro also offers internal storage, but it's less than half that of its rival at 47GB (compared to 107GB).

There are a couple of areas where the Luna Pro beats the Pocket 4. For one, you can shoot vertical video at up to 4K 30 fps on the Insta360 model, compared to just 3K for DJI's cam (that's because of the higher 8K resolution which crops down to 4K). The Luna's display is also detachable, letting you walk away from the camera and still line up shots.

The Luna Pro costs $600, which is the same as the Pocket 4 but more expensive than the other offerings. It's also cheaper than trying to import a Pocket 4 if you live in the US. If that's affordable for you, I'd suggest this unreservedly as the best alternative to the Pocket 4.

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