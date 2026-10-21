Now you can chat with Gemini while using Google Maps through CarPlay

If you're one of the many CarPlay users who prefers Google Maps for navigation, Google has begun rolling out a small but meaningful update for the iOS version of Maps. Now you can use the company's conversational driving experience, Gemini in navigation, through CarPlay. With Maps open, you'll see a new Gemini icon toward the bottom right of the interface. Just tap the bottom to start asking questions of the company's chatbot.

"It's a conversational way to find stops on-the-go, report traffic disruptions, get information about places, and more," Google explains, adding Gemini is particularly adept at answering multi-part questions like "what park is famous for gorgeous views overlooking the city?" Gemini in navigation is starting to roll out today to CarPlay users in the US and throughout the world. As always, it may take a few days before the update arrives on your device, so be patient if you don't see it right away.

The update arrives after Google yesterday announced it was beginning to roll out Gemini Personal Intelligence to Android Auto users. When enabled, the feature allows the chatbot to pull information from your other Google apps to personalize its responses. In practice, Google says Personal Intelligence improves Gemini's reasoning capabilities makes the assistant capable of delivering more specific details as they relate to your questions and prompts.