How to extend the battery life of your Apple AirTags

Every AirTag uses a CR2032 coin cell battery — a 3V lithium battery commonly used in car key fobs and watches. They're super easy to find, with plenty available on Amazon and likely at your nearest drugstore or supermarket. Plus, they're quite cheap, usually costing no more than $1 each.

When you buy a new AirTag, it comes with a battery already installed. Replacing the AirTag battery is very simple: just press and twist the AirTag's steel underside cover until it comes off. Remove the old battery and insert the new one with the positive side facing up, then put the steel cover back on and twist it to close. If you did everything right, the AirTag will play a short sound when it turns back on.

So how long does the AirTag's battery typically last? In most cases, Apple's estimate is accurate, and you can use one for a year or more before it runs out completely. But depending on how often you call on its features, the battery may run out sooner, lasting a few months instead of a year.

Checking the battery level of your AirTags is easy: open the Find My app on your Apple device and switch to the Items tab. If you see an orange battery icon next to an AirTag, it's time to replace the coin cell. When the battery is in good condition, the app doesn't show any icons. Older versions of Find My always showed a battery indicator, but Apple removed this because it was often inaccurate.

When an AirTag's battery is low, it will restrict some features to preserve the small amount of power left: you can't use the precision finding feature and it won't play sounds. If you're worried about the battery running low at an inopportune moment, set a reminder for a year out whenever you change one.