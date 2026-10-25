Don't throw away your old Chromebook (even if you're getting a Googlebook)

Even if your old Chromebook's performance isn't great, it can still be used as a file server to stream data to other devices. There are a few ways to do that depending on your needs, but given the Chromebook's limited hardware, the best solution is using it as a small media server. With Linux installed, you can simply drop the files you need onto your Chromebook, set up a media server app like Plex or Jellyfin, and leave your machine running to access files from your other devices.

For a more specialized use, Chromebooks can also be turned into dedicated retro gaming machines. Batocera is a Linux app that runs various emulators, many of which can run even on Chromebook's low-powered hardware. A faster PC might run them better, but having a dedicated laptop for gaming makes for a portable option that's not taking up space on your main machine. Just keep in mind that while emulators themselves are technically legal, using them to run pirated games is not.

If installing a whole new operating system feels like a step too far, you can still get some use out of Linux on your Chromebook through an official feature called Linux on ChromeOS. Also known as Crostini, this option gives you access to a Linux virtual machine. While it's intended mostly to allow Linux developer tools to run on Chromebooks, other apps can be run inside Crostini, too. The drawback here is that running a virtual machine is more taxing on your machine than running native Linux, so performance and compatibility can be extremely limited on older devices.