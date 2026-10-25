Why are earbuds usually cheaper than headphones?

Whether you're an audiophile or not, you likely have earbuds, headphones, or maybe both tucked in a drawer, tossed in your backpack or neatly stored on your desk. Having a way to privately listen to music, podcasts or the like in public has become a way of life. No one wants to hear your HR compliance videos blaring from your cubicle. You don't even have to listen to something to wear them — just ask anyone at the gym who's not in the mood for chit-chat. (Actually, don't do that. Just leave them alone.)

If you're in the market for a new pair, you might notice that earbuds tend to be cheaper than headphones. Cost is just one of a handful of factors that could influence your purchasing decision. At the moment, earbuds are popular. Data from market research firm Mordor Intelligence shows that true-wireless stereo earbuds accounted for 68.2% of revenue in the earbud and headphone market in 2025. The report noted that earbuds' portability and lightweight design, as well as improvements to the technology like battery life and spatial-audio rendering, could be contributing factors.

And while earbuds and headphones can both run the gamut in terms of quality and price, there are generally a few reasons earbuds are easier on your wallet.