Supernatural's VR exercise app has relaunched on Meta VR headsets

The VR fitness app Supernatural has returned to Meta headsets as an early access release. This is welcome news for fans of the platform, as Meta paused new content for the exercise app earlier this year. It has relaunched as an independent entity.

The new Supernatural costs $20 per month or $200 a year, which was the original subscription price when the software first launched back in 2020. The team promises new workouts every week, with many "back-catalog favorites" returning in the "weeks and months ahead." The first batch of new workouts arrives at the end of the month.

"It's not every day you get to make a comeback, but thanks to the Supernatural community, that's exactly what we're doing," said CEO James Senior.

The early access release already features thousands of workouts, including a bunch of remastered favorites. There are hundreds of music tracks to choose from and a brand-new virtual environment based on a glacial lake. Up to four people in a single household can share a headset, which should lead to some friendly competition. Returning members also can transfer pre-existing points, badges and fitness streaks.

The company is working on rebuilding the real-time workout platform, which lets people exercise with friends online. That won't be available for a while, as it's currently in a testing phase. It's also making a mobile companion app that tracks fitness progress. Finally, there will be even more virtual environments added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Supernatural and Beat Saber were pretty much the killer apps for VR in the early 2020s. It's good to see they are both still going strong.