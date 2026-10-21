Sony's PlayStation Pulse headset arrives on November 19 for $100

Sony has revealed when you can get your hands on its PlayStation Pulse wireless headset. The cans will ship on November 19 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and more than a dozen other countries. Pre-orders open on October 29. Availability in other countries will be announced later.

The headset, which is available in white and midnight black, costs $100. That seems fairly reasonable at a time when pretty much everything is getting more expensive. It costs $50 less than the PlayStation Pulse Elite, Sony's first planar magnetic headset.

The PlayStation Pulse has larger planar magnetic drivers than those found on the previous model. Sony says this allows the headset to deliver "fuller, deeper bass, while keeping the clean sounds players have enjoyed from Pulse Elite." The company added that the spatial accuracy offered by the drivers helps folks pick up on directional cues while playing games. The mic, meanwhile, has "AI-enhanced noise rejection" to minimize background sounds.

The headset offers Bluetooth connectivity as well as the PlayStation Link protocol, which connects it to supported devices such as the PS5, PlayStation Portal, Mac and PC. The tech is said to offer seamless switching between connected devices and lossless, ultra-low latency audio.

A higher-end model called the Pulse Edge is set to arrive in 2027. Sony will start shipping its $220 Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, which also have planar magnetic drivers, next month.