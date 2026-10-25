Here's what you need to know before buying a wireless CarPlay adapter

First and most importantly, see whether your car is compatible with the adapter you plan to buy. These adapters only work with cars that already have built-in CarPlay, as they simply convert USB CarPlay to wireless. If your car doesn't have an infotainment system with CarPlay, an adapter won't change that — you'll need a portable CarPlay display instead.

High-quality units should work with most vehicles, but there may be some incompatibilities. Look for a list of compatible vehicles in the adapter's description, or do a quick search on car forums. Amzfeel's adapter, for example, claims support for over 800 vehicle models. Keep an eye on the ports, too. Older cars tend to have USB-A ports, while newer ones may come with USB-C. Make sure to buy a wireless CarPlay adapter with the matching port so you don't have to add a USB adapter to the mix.

Since some models don't get firmware updates, new versions of iOS may end up breaking support for them. Always make sure to check whether an adapter is compatible with the version of iOS your iPhone is running. And if possible, get one that's capable of updates so you don't have to replace it as soon.