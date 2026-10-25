Get the ultimate security for your MacBook by changing these privacy settings
Your Mac comes with a fairly robust suite of built-in privacy tools.
If you think about it too hard, you'll start sweating at the reality of how much personal data you have on your MacBook. Whether it's sensitive documents or credentials and logins, you'd probably like to keep all of it secure. And while Apple has built its brand around being particularly privacy- and security-focused, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take the time to go through your settings and make sure your MacBook is as safe as it can be. After all, something like hopping on an unsecured public Wi-Fi network could leave you vulnerable, and not everyone has the best habits when it comes to protections like passwords.
Your individual privacy and security needs will vary depending on who you are, what you do and how you do it. While this list isn't exhaustive, it's a place to start. So, if it's been a while, or perhaps you've just bought a new MacBook, it might be time to take a spin through your privacy settings. From location services to your lock screen password, here are some areas you should double-check.
Settings to change
One of the first ways you can make your MacBook more secure is by using a strong passcode and setting up Touch ID. Your pet's name or your birthday isn't going to cut it. This is especially important if you don't always have eyes on your MacBook. You can require a password to wake your laptop up from sleep or your screensaver. You also have the option to decide how long your laptop must be asleep before prompting. To tweak these settings, go to System Settings > Lock Screen.
Another setting to revisit is Location Services. Location Services is what lets apps, websites or the like get information about where you are. In cases like Google or Apple Maps, it can be useful and even necessary for the app to work. It's worth considering, though, that not every app that's accessing your location needs to. If you go to Settings, then Privacy & Security, you'll find Location Services. There you can either wholesale turn everything off, or individually grant or revoke apps' access to your location. Similarly, you can decide which apps have access to your camera and microphone by checking those individual settings under Privacy & Security and toggling your choices on or off.
Odds are, when you're on your MacBook, you're likely also on a Wi-Fi network. You can actually decide how your MacBook joins those Wi-Fi networks. If you go to Settings > Wi-Fi, make sure your computer doesn't automatically join unsecured Wi-Fi networks, which could open you up to malware or data interception. One of the settings options will send you a notification asking for permission before joining anything. That way, you can stay in control.
On the topic of exercising control, your MacBook comes with a Firewall option that's off by default. Firewall stops any connections from other networks or the internet that you don't want, particularly if you're on public Wi-Fi. To turn it on, you can go to System Settings > Network > Firewall.
Controlling what Apple knows about you
In an age of algorithms, you're probably used to seeing personalized ads. Apple, among others, collects data on you that it uses to serve you ads in spots like the App Store or Apple News. There are a few steps you can take to modify or put a stop to this. If you go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising > View Ad Targeting Information, you can see what Apple knows about you. The company notes that it doesn't track you across websites or third-party apps. You can also just toggle off Personalized Ads. A note on the settings page says this limits "Apple's ability to deliver relevant ads," but it does not impact how many ads you see.
In terms of controlling the amount of information you give Apple, you can also change the settings around Analytics & Improvements. According to Apple, this anonymous analytics information helps its developers improve its products, as it can include info on events like system crashes and freezes or general usage. The data also includes hardware and software specifications, what operating system you're on, as well as which apps you're using, to name a few. With permission, Apple might also share info like crash data with third-party developers. Your analytics data then gets deleted after a month.
An article from Consumer Reports found some experts were split on exactly how risky sharing analytics data is, noting it often depends on the companies involved. If you'd just rather not take the risk, you can go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics Improvements and toggle off several choices like Improve Siri & Dictation and Share with App Developers.
In any case, a periodic check-in with your settings can help keep your private info secure as you and your MacBook venture out into the world.