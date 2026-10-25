Get the ultimate security for your MacBook by changing these privacy settings

One of the first ways you can make your MacBook more secure is by using a strong passcode and setting up Touch ID. Your pet's name or your birthday isn't going to cut it. This is especially important if you don't always have eyes on your MacBook. You can require a password to wake your laptop up from sleep or your screensaver. You also have the option to decide how long your laptop must be asleep before prompting. To tweak these settings, go to System Settings > Lock Screen.

Another setting to revisit is Location Services. Location Services is what lets apps, websites or the like get information about where you are. In cases like Google or Apple Maps, it can be useful and even necessary for the app to work. It's worth considering, though, that not every app that's accessing your location needs to. If you go to Settings, then Privacy & Security, you'll find Location Services. There you can either wholesale turn everything off, or individually grant or revoke apps' access to your location. Similarly, you can decide which apps have access to your camera and microphone by checking those individual settings under Privacy & Security and toggling your choices on or off.

Odds are, when you're on your MacBook, you're likely also on a Wi-Fi network. You can actually decide how your MacBook joins those Wi-Fi networks. If you go to Settings > Wi-Fi, make sure your computer doesn't automatically join unsecured Wi-Fi networks, which could open you up to malware or data interception. One of the settings options will send you a notification asking for permission before joining anything. That way, you can stay in control.

On the topic of exercising control, your MacBook comes with a Firewall option that's off by default. Firewall stops any connections from other networks or the internet that you don't want, particularly if you're on public Wi-Fi. To turn it on, you can go to System Settings > Network > Firewall.