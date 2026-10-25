4 Ray-Ban Meta privacy settings you should change before wearing them

You can call on the assistant by saying "Hey Meta," which is convenient, until a normal conversation sounds enough like the wake phrase to accidentally activate it. The glasses are always listening for those two words when voice activation is turned on.

There's one more reason to think twice about leaving it on. In the US, users can no longer prevent Meta from storing recordings of their AI voice interactions in the cloud. You can manually delete saved recordings, but you'll need to remember to do it.

If you don't want to use voice activation, simply wear your glasses and ensure they are connected to your phone. Open the Meta AI app, choose your glasses and go to Meta AI > "Hey Meta" preferences. Deactivate the "Hey Meta" toggle. The touchpad on the right temple can still be used to call the assistant, and the microphones are still available for calls and videos.

Meta will also continue processing audio when you intentionally use the assistant. Previous voice interactions can be seen or deleted under Glasses privacy > Voice activity log.