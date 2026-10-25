Here's how much PlayStation Plus cost in 2010 vs. 2026

Much has changed for PlayStation purists over the past decade and a half: Sony discontinued the PSP and PS Vita; the PS5 went from a penny under $500 to a whopping $650; the company plans to go fully digital in 2028. Through it all, though, PlayStation Plus has remained surprisingly steady in price since it debuted in 2010... sort of. Now a tier-based subscription model, with the cheapest option at $80 a year, the $30 price jump over more than a decade seems like the smallest change the service has seen.

When it started out as a single-tier service, PlayStation Plus was not necessarily an essential add-on. It offered subscribers some free games every month, in-game goods and more, all at a pretty fair cost, but it wasn't required. Since then, it's become somewhat of a must-have for plenty of gamers.

Originally, PS3 owners didn't need a membership to play multiplayer games online, but Sony made it mandatory to subscribe when the PS4 launched. Sure, the Fortnites and Warzones of the world may not require a subscription, but they are already free-to-play. Meanwhile, playing AAA games with your friends online has come with an added cost since late 2013.

So while the entry price has changed a bit, PlayStation Plus has been wholly reimagined dating back to the days of inFAMOUS, Fat Princess and Uncharted 2.