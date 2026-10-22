Roku's Pro Series LX OLED TVs are now available on Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Roku Pro Series LX OLED TVs are now available exclusively on Amazon in 55-inch and 65-inch versions. Roku announced its new OLED TVs in September after years of offering a lineup of more affordable QLED TVs. It started by selling the Pro Series OLED TV models by the time of the announcement at prices that begin at $999. The Pro Series LX OLED TVs are a bit more expensive, with the 55-inch model costing $1,300 and the 65-inch one priced at $1,600.

Roku says the Pro Series LX OLED TVs are its most advanced models yet. They have a 144Hz variable refresh rate, compared to the Pro Series TVs' 120Hz, which makes them better for gaming, especially if you play fast-paced shooters and action games with complex physics. The LX TVs are also brighter than Roku's non-LX OLEDs with a wider range of colors and an advanced polarizer that reduces reflections on the display. Another difference between the two ranges is that the LX TVs come with a remote that has a rechargeable battery and hands-free voice capability.

Both lines come with a new design that features ultra-thin metal bezel and a top-half that's razor thin. They're, of course, powered by Roku OS and come with all its pre-loaded streaming apps, and they support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.