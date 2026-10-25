Don't throw away your old, unsupported Nest gadgets — Do this instead

Google generated a bit of fury in October 2025 when it discontinued support for Nest's first- and second-generation Learning Thermostats. Understandably — while we're all used to upgrading phones and computers on a regular basis, thermostats are relatively permanent fixtures that we depend on for comfort. They're not even that demanding on a software level, so it's not clear why Google couldn't come up with some solution to keep its older models running for more than 14 years.

These products aren't completely useless, to be clear. You can still adjust on-device temperatures and settings, including their auto-schedule functions. But without support on Google's end, they're disconnected from outside apps and accessories, and they're no longer receiving any software updates. The company has tried to make good with discounted upgrades to the fourth-gen Learning Thermostat, but that's obviously not too appealing if you weren't planning to double down on Google's ecosystem.

Thankfully, there are two other options: recycling and switching to a different brand, or turning to third-party projects attempting to resuscitate the old smart features. Which option you go for may depend on your level of tech savvy.