The built-in Android phone app most users never bother to use (but should)

You probably don't even know how much time you waste every day scrolling social media and fiddling with mobile games. Well, your Android phone has a tool for breaking your scrolling habit and it's probably been sitting untouched in your settings since the day you unboxed your device. Digital Wellbeing, Google's built-in usage-tracking app, has been installed over 10 billion times, yet most people never open it on purpose. It typically shows up without an icon on the home screen, buried in the Settings menu where only the curious ever find it.

That's a shame, because Digital Wellbeing does more than count how many times you've unlocked your phone today. It offers a genuine behavioral snapshot about app usage patterns and notification volume, and gives you tools to help you set boundaries around your screen time. With 1.49 million reviews and a decent 4.1-star rating, the app's core functionality holds up well against its intended purpose.

Here's the thing, though, not every Android phone gets this exact app, some have their own alternatives. Samsung Galaxy phones, for instance, don't come with Google's Digital Wellbeing app, but they come with their own version. Google requires Android manufacturers to include a screen-time and parental-control tools at the top level of Settings, but allows them the freedom of using either Google's app or their own equivalent. Samsung is not the only brand that's decided to ship their phones with their own apps, of course, as Huawei has done the same. Generally, the apps will offer pretty much the same features, with brands peppering in extras of their own.

So what does Digital Wellbeing actually do and why is it a super useful tool to use? Let's see why this built-in app is the sleeper tool you actually need in your life.