Even Realities launches a brown version of its G2 smart glasses

Even Realities is back with a new colorway for its G2 smart glasses. The appropriately-named Even Brown 2 glasses are basically the same exact hardware, with the only major differences being the brownish color and the overall weight. These are a bit lighter than the standard G2 glasses.

The company says that each pair of glasses should be somewhat unique-looking, as every frame has been "individually shaped, pressed, tumbled and polished for 20 hours, creating subtle variations." Brown 2 is available in two styles, one that's rounded and another that's more square-shaped.

Beyond the color and weight, this is a standard pair of G2 smart glasses. That's not a bad thing. We came away impressed with many aspects of these specs, suggesting they offered the "platonic ideal for a smart glasses feature set." The display works great and can do live translation, bring up notifications and even whip up a teleprompter on the fly.

While the features here are top-tier, the control scheme leaves a lot to be desired. We found the whole thing to be rather clunky, especially when paired with a smart ring. The company has addressed this a bit. A recent software update introduced new gestures and more refined on-glasses controls. The glasses can also now keep an eye on AI coding agents as they work, if that's your bag.

To accompany this new colorway, Even Realities has introduced a couple of accessories. There's a new pair of clips that add sunglasses to the mix and a chain for wearing around the neck when the specs aren't being used.

The Even Brown 2 smart glasses are available right now and cost $649. The clip costs $149 and the chain comes in at $79. That's certainly spendy for a chain. In this economy? I'd probably use a shoelace.