Here's how much your older Samsung phones are actually worth

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra cost $1,199.99 upon its release in February 2023. A like-new 256GB model drew a top cash buyback offer of $291, and the average completed sale price on Swappa was $404 by October 23, 2026. If you're prepared to take care of the sale yourself, that's a $113 gap before fees. Convenience does have its cost, it seems.

You have three main options to get cash from your old phone: selling to a buyback site, directly selling to another consumer or trading in with Samsung. Buyback sites and trading in are convenient, offering online quotes and prepaid shipping labels, but you get less money since the buyer has to earn a profit too. Selling directly to others results in the most cash, but you have to deal with logistics like taking photos and shipping.

New Galaxy phones aren't getting cheaper, either. Samsung raised the Galaxy S26 Ultra's US starting price from $1,299.99 to $1,399.99 on October 1 amid rising memory costs, although it hasn't confirmed the reason. But since some older flagships still have several years of software updates left, buying used may be a more attractive option. So what do these phones actually fetch, and where can you sell your phone for the most cash?