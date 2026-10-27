A jailbroken PlayStation 5 can play PS2 discs, but Sony is giving users a tough choice

The big catch is that your PS5 has to be jailbroken — and once you do that, you can't update its firmware. Doing so would patch the security hole the jailbreak depends on, leaving you back at square one. And there's no way to downgrade.

The main public jailbreak, Relapse, works on up to PlayStation 5 System Software version 13.60. Sony patched the relevant exploit with version 14.00 in mid-September, then released 14.10 on October 1. In mid-October, Sony reportedly started blocking PlayStation Network sign-ins for any console on firmware before 14.10. So if your PS5 is on 14.00 or later (if you've signed into PSN since mid-October, that's you), this isn't an option.

If your console is on 13.60, you lose PSN and everything that goes with it: online multiplayer, the PlayStation Store and any new games that require recent firmware. That last bit could soon become an issue for anyone who plans to play the most anticipated game of this console generation, Grand Theft Auto VI. The open-world sequel will reportedly require a minimum of firmware 14.10 when it arrives on November 19, though neither Sony nor Rockstar has confirmed this.

It's fairly safe to assume that newer PS5 firmware will be jailbroken in the future though, especially with AI tools giving homebrew developers new superpowers. In fact, an apparent 14.10 jailbreak has already been teased.