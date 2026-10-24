Xbox Game Pass could let you pick which features you pay for

In April, Windows Central reported that Xbox eventually hoped to offer a more flexible version of Game Pass "where users can effectively decide what packages of content they want to see as part of their plan." For example, the new version of the service could allow you to drop access to bundled subscriptions like Fortnite Crew to lower the price of Game Pass.

The concept sounds nice, but it didn't really seem like a possibility until Fortune profiled Sharma in October 2026 and reported that Xbox planned to let users pick the features they wanted to include in their subscription:

Xbox is planning a major overhaul of Game Pass that would have players choose features à la carte, including add-ons for console-only games, cloud gaming, and multiplayer, with the system operating on a tiered structure, according to people familiar with the strategy.

How that will actually work in practice remains to be seen, but Xbox is clearly open to offering customers more ways to pay for its services. The company has started previewing a way for even non-Game Pass subscribers to pay to stream games. Making the rest of the subscription service a series of optional separate payments wouldn't necessarily make things easier for Xbox owners, but it would give them more control over pricing, which seems like it will be even more important going forward as the cost of games and consoles grows.