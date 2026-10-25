8BitDo's latest button-only arcade controller is now up for pre-order

After revealing its second leverless controller earlier this year, 8BitDo's Arcade Controller Pro is now available for pre-order for $119.99. The pro controller, designed for those serious about fighting games, will start shipping November 30.

The Arcade Controller Pro follows up on 8BitDo's first venture into arcade controllers without the typical joystick. Since then, the company has tweaked a few things to appeal to the fighting game community even more. Compared to the original Arcade Controller, this controller offers smaller buttons and tighter spacing between them, while also squeezing in more programmable buttons. 8BitDo included a 1.47-inch display with the Arcade Controller Pro that can show input monitoring but also facilitates custom button mapping and RGB lighting changes.

8BitDo

To make things more comfortable for longer sessions, there's a wrist rest that magnetically attaches to the bottom of the device. If you pry open the wrist rest, you'll find five extra button caps to switch up the feel of your controller. Outside the specs mentioned during the June launch, we now also know that the Arcade Controller Pro has a much larger 3,000mAh battery that can be recharged fully in four hours. However, 8BitDo is charging a premium for these upgrades since the previous Arcade Controller starts at $89.99. At least the Arcade Controller Pro comes in two color options, N Edition and White.