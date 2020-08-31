8BitDo is making a customizable arcade stick for Switch and PC players

Alongside that physical switcher is a second knob that lets you use the stick as a D-pad, left or right analog stick. In theory, that means you could play a 3D platformer or first-person shooter with this thing. The stick also has dedicated Home and screenshot buttons — mimicking the functionality found on a pair of Joy-Cons — Start and Select shortcuts, and a slider for switching between Bluetooth and 2.4G. 8BitDo isn’t the only company making fighting sticks for the Switch, and there’s even more options if you only play on PC. Still, 8BitDo has a solid reputation for building high quality controllers inspired by classic systems such as the Sega Genesis.

If you’re interested, the company’s new arcade stick is available to pre-order today for $89.99. The first units should ship on October 20th.