Apple will reportedly run diagnostics on returned iPhones without opening the packaging

Apple soon won't need to physically access iPhones like the new Duo before updating them or checking returns, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The company is reportedly using its "Presto" iOS upgrade machines to perform diagnostics on returned iPhones without opening the sealed boxes. The aim is to help employees combat theft and avoid sending perfectly good devices back to the warehouse for repackaging.

When you return an iPhone still sealed in the box, retail staff are currently required to open the packaging and check that the device works before processing the refund. The reason for that is obvious: thieves can and will steal iPhones or their parts, then attempt to return the resealed package. Once the box has been reopened, though, the iPhone obviously can't be sold as new. Employees must therefore send them back to the warehouse for re-boxing, wasting money and time.

The company's solution, according to Gurman's sources, is a machine called the Presto. Apple already uses that tech to update iPhone software before sale without opening the box. The company is simply repurposing Presto to scan iPhones returned in sealed boxes and run diagnostics to make sure they're in good working order. Then, the buyer can be refunded and the iPhone quickly returned to inventory.

It's a cool curio, but we're likely to see much more interesting things on Wednesday, October 28 at Apple's "Pro and Tell" event. There, the company will reportedly unveil its first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro models, an OLED iPad mini and maybe even an M6-powered iMac.