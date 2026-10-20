What to expect at Apple's 'Pro and Tell' event on October 28

The star of the show is expected to be a new MacBook Pro, which will is supposed to be the first Mac with a touchscreen. Rumors suggest it will come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes like the current models — but they may end up looking quite different. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that this new MacBook could be thinner and lighter, while the OLED display should allow for thinner bezels and a hole-punch camera cutout with a Dynamic Island instead of a notch. Chances are this will be the biggest redesign of the MacBook Pro since the versions that were introduced in 2021.

However, don't expect to see the new M6 chip inside it. Gurman's sources claimed that Apple will stick with the current M5 Pro and M5 Max, rather than switching to the M6 family. If you were hoping for a faster MacBook Pro, you'll likely have to wait until 2027, when Apple is rumored to refresh its high-end laptop with the M7 Pro and M7 Max chips. This Mac won't come cheap either, according to a report by Macworld. It probably won't be a successor to existing models, but rather an even more expensive version that expands the lineup. The current models without touchscreens should remain available for those not wanting to pay the higher price.