Apple is set to hold another product event on October 28

Hot on the heels of its smart home-focused showcase, Apple has confirmed its third product event of the season. The company has invited press and influencers to get the first look at new devices in Los Angeles on October 28. Apple is calling the event "Pro and Tell," according to the invite.

It seems likely that this event (which is said to be an all-day affair) will focus on the Mac and iPad. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated previous reporting that Apple will unveil touchscreen MacBooks, more M6-powered Macs and an iPad mini with an OLED display at the showcase later this month.

Word on the street is that touchscreen MacBooks will have M5 Pro and Max chipsets and be available in 14-inch and 16-inch formats. They're said to be significantly lighter than current Pro models and have OLED displays. It's also expected that Apple will refresh the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac. Those are slated to run on the M6, which debuted in August in the latest Mac mini.