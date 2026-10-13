Everything announced at Apple's 'Welcome Home' event

We've heard rumors for years that Apple was working on an iPad-style display from which you'd be able to manage smart home devices. It was described as the company's answer to Amazon's Echo Show or Google's Nest Hub. Reports suggested it would be called the HomePad, but thankfully Apple steered clear of causing any confusion with the HomePod. Instead, the device is called the HomeView.

The HomeView has a tilting, seven-square-inch Liquid Retina touch display — perhaps paving the way for the touchscreen MacBook that's said to be coming very soon — that's attached to a base with a speaker. There are two variants. You can place one on a table or countertop and mount the other to a wall.

The display itself has two full-range drivers, which complement the down-firing woofer and two force-canceling passive radiators in the base of the countertop model. The wall-mounted version doesn't have a base, but Apple says its audio is tuned for wall placement. The screen has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and that can drop down to 0.3 nits (useful if you're using HomeView on a nightstand next to your dozing partner).

The device is powered by Apple Intelligence and has Siri AI baked in. (Reports suggested that Apple had put HomeView on ice until the delayed Siri AI was ready.) You can start a conversation with the assistant on HomeView, and continue on another Apple device. You'll also be able to handoff things like music and recipes from your iPhone to HomeView as well.

HomeView can recognize the face of the person who's interacting with it (up to six people), and automatically switch from a shared household screen to a customized interface for that individual. This should mean the user will have access to their own notifications and calendar, as it can tap into their personal data from their iPhone or iPad. You'll be able to have Apple Watch-style custom "faces" on HomeView that have four adjustable widgets and can feature things like weather details, some favorite photos and Snoopy animations.

Among other things, HomeView supports FaceTime calls thanks to a 12MP front-facing camera. Entertainment options include music, podcasts and video streaming, and Apple says you can follow recipes while you're cooking.

Apple says it designed HomeView to keep users' information secure and separate. The company stressed that it doesn't track or sell your data to others.

The HomeView runs on the A18 chipset, the same one that powers the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16e and MacBook Neo. It costs a surprisingly reasonable $299 for both the tabletop and wall-mountable versions. The countertop version comes in four relatively muted color options: silver, starlight, rose pink and space gray. The wall-mounted model is available in space gray and silver. Pre-orders open today and it'll ship on November 13.

HomeView is initially available in English in the US, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the UK. Apple says it'll add Canadian French support later via an update.

Be sure to check out our hands-on for our initial impressions of the HomeView.