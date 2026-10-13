Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2 hands-on: A look at the audio updates and Siri AI

Let's start with the Apple TV 4K. The main upgrades here are meant to bring Siri AI to the living room, primarily for content discovery. Thanks to the assistant's ability to pull in context from places like Messages, you can ask it to do things like "play the show Sam texted me about." The new Apple TV 4K has far field microphones built in, so the Siri experience is now hands-free, meaning you could shout at it from your couch. This worked well the demo area I was in, though I have to point out the environment was relatively quiet.

Siri AI can also answer questions about content, like whether Ted Lasso is a real person or if AFC Richmond is an actual football club. Thankfully, Siri's responses are tucked in the corner of the TV screen, so you can see them without the text blocking your movie or show. What's more, they're text only, and the assistant won't respond to you by speaking over the audio from whatever you're watching. I saw this in action a few different times, and I think it's a clean implementation of Siri on the Apple TV 4K. I really like that I won't have to hear competing sounds from Siri and a TV show, forcing me to try to decipher the info I asked for.

Another welcome upgrade for the Apple TV 4K is an overhauled remote. While it looks the same on the outside, a new feature inside will play a sound when you ask Siri for help finding it. I prefer this approach since it's much quicker to determine where something is if it's beeping than having to wave a phone around to see how close I'm getting to it. If you've ever played a sound to find your AirPods, that works the same way. I'm constantly looking for my Apple TV remote after one of my kids has stashed it somewhere, so this will all be handy at my house.