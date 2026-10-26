Anthropic files to go public

Anthropic has officially filed for an IPO, as the AI giant detailed in a post on its website. The company sent its Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming that the stock would be listed on Nasdaq under "ANT." Anthropic previously filed a draft version of its S-1 form with the SEC in June. Anthropic said the number of shares and prices for them "have not yet been determined," but the IPO could value the AI company at around $2 trillion when the stock is expected to debut in mid-November.

In its filing, Anthropic said that "as of June 30, 2026, we had raised an aggregate of $141.1 billion of capital and had cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 billion and short-term investments of $19.3 billion." Charting the company's rapid growth, Anthropic's filing also detailed that its revenue grew 1,368 percent year-over-year for the three months ending in June 30, 2026, offset by a 300 percent growth in its compute and infrastructure expenses during that same time frame. However, Anthropic's draft filing from June revealed some more context as the company reported an operating loss of $8 billion last year.

As one of the leading companies in the industry, Anthropic has also advocated for slowing down the AI race. Dario Amodei, the company's CEO, published a three-step plan looking to curb AI's concerning rate of development. The Anthropic IPO filing mentions four categories of risk related to dangers of AI, including misuse, loss of control, authoritarian abuse and economic disruption. The company claimed that a highly capable frontier AI model which could exceed the cognitive capabilities of top human experts, navigate all interfaces of a human working virtually and interact with the physical world through lab equipment and robotic systems would "become widely available within a few years." Anthropic concludes its pitch to investors by saying its goal is "to help humankind chart a safe course through this technological evolution, open new frontiers of discovery and bring forth an age of miracles."