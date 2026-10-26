Apple adds more Siri AI tools in its 27.2 system updates, out today

Apple has released new versions of its operating systems that bring additional Siri and AI functions to its hardware. On supported iPhone models, iOS 27.2 introduces the ability for Siri AI to recall past conversations the user has had with the chatbot. Today's iOS 27.2 update also adds more sources of information Siri can draw on. The AI tool can now pull information from more granular places, such as photos sent in Messages, attendees on Calendar invites and voicemails. An iPhone user can also opt to prevent Siri, Search and suggestions from accessing a particular program in the Excluded Apps setting. Users can now select and copy partial elements of responses from Siri AI with the addition of granular text selection. Finally, Apple has added language support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

Those Siri AI features are available on all iPhone 16 models and later, as well as on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. All iPhones can take advantage of the other updates in iOS 27.2. Some of those new updates include support for editing captions and comments in Shared Albums in the Photos app, Suggestions in the Messages app for taking contextual actions based on texts, and support for Google's SynthID watermarking tool for identifying images created or modified with generative AI in Photos or Image Playground.

The iPhone Duo has a few dedicated changes in iOS 27.2. The first foldable iPhone now supports the Apple Pencil and use of Edge Light, a macOS feature that creates an on-screen ring light for video calls.

watchOS 27.2 is also getting the same Siri AI feature lineup as the iPhones, while macOS 27.2 includes the Siri AI updates for past conversation recall and Suggestions in Messages in addition to the usual bug fixes and security updates. Apple has also pushed the 27.2 updates for its iPad, Apple TV, Vision Pro and Homepod products today.