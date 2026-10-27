Acer's Predator Atlas 8 gaming handheld finally launches at Best Buy on November 1 for $1,300

When Acer's Predator Atlas 8 gaming handheld was announced in May, it sure looked like a powerful alternative to ASUS and Lenovo models. We didn't know a few practical details then, though, like whether it would be available in the US and, if so, how much it would cost.

Now, there's some good news. The Predator Atlas 8 will come to the US on November 1st, exclusively at Best Buy, for $1,300, according to the retailer. Only one model will be available, but fortunately it's the more powerful Intel Arc G3 Extreme version, and not the regular Intel Arc 3 model.

That model offers Intel Arc B390 graphics with 12 Xe3 GPU cores and 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, along with an 8-inch, 500-nit 120Hz IPS display. The controller includes dual-mode triggers, TMR joysticks and high-bandwidth docking. Other features include a microSD UHS-II slot, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Like other PC handhelds, it runs Windows 11 and supports Xbox Game Pass and all titles included with that subscription.

The Predator Atlas 8 will be Acer's first gaming handheld to officially go on sale in the US. Last month, the company unveiled its Predator Atlas 7, a smaller 7-inch display version that also runs on the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip. However, there's no word yet on whether that sleeker model will also be sold stateside.

You may not think many customers are clamoring to pay $1,300 for a Windows handheld gaming device. However, Best Buy pre-orders for the Atlas 8 sold out immediately, according to the retailer. It said it will launch a new round of online orders on November 1st, when the console arrives in stores.