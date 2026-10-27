Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly requires a 210GB download

Rockstar Games has been open about Grand Theft Auto VI being a big game, so it's perhaps not surprising that it will also reportedly be a big download. According to an X post from dataminer "PlayStation Game Size" that has been corroborated by Insider Gaming, the hotly anticipated open-world game will have a "download size" of 210GB on the PlayStation 5. It's not yet known if that's the total amount of storage necessary to install the game (installers themselves take up temporary space on your hard drive) or just the game itself, but either way it's large.

That's 61GB more than the 149GB of free space Red Dead Redemption 2 needed to be installed on a PS4 in 2018, according to IGN. It's also more than half of the approximately 362GB of usable storage available in a standard 512GB Xbox Series S. As Insider Gaming notes, if you add in the possibility of a day-one patch, you could spend a large part of your first day owning GTA VI just downloading what you need to make it run on your console.

🚨 Grand Theft Auto VI - 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 210 GB - 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($79.99)

Pre-Load : November 12

Release : November 19 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/5vXkgnqfC7 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 27, 2026

This is largely par for the course for flashy AAA video games. As graphical standards have increased and online multiplayer features and open world structures have become commonplace, the size of games has ballooned. Developers have made efforts to tame game sizes — like when Activision decoupled Warzone from its annual Call of Duty releases — but the issue is far from solved. If you plan on playing GTA VI at launch, it might be prudent to clear out some space and pre-download the game ahead of release. PlayStation Game Size said you'll be able to preload the game starting on November 12, ahead of its November 19 release date.