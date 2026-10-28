Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2026) review: Updated in all the right places

In my opinion, the Paperwhite line offers the best reading experience on a Kindle. I don't need a color screen, but I do prefer the adjustable warm light and larger display over the standard Kindle. Of course, the IPX8 waterproofing is also nice to have, as I like to take the Paperwhite to the beach, and you can certainly feel safe using it during a bath or at the pool.

To further enhance the overall experience, Amazon employs an oxide-thin film transistor backplane and offers a contrast ratio that it says is its highest yet. The company promises deeper blacks and crisper text on the 2026 Signature Edition compared to the previous version, although my eyes are unable to discern the difference in either of those. I couldn't distinguish between the sharpness on my 2024 Paperwhite and this new Signature model either, but I could tell them apart by the slightly warmer overall glow of the latest release, even when the Warmth slider on both Paperwhites was set to 0. Still, the Paperwhite display continues to offer the best ereader performance among the company's lineup for my money.

The auto-adjusting front light feature returns, using an ambient sensor to increase the brightness in daylight or dim it at night without you having to do so yourself. Of course, you can disable this feature and swipe the slider as you see fit. There's also a new double tap gesture that allows you to turn pages by double tapping on the left and right sides. Two taps on the right edge to go to the next page, or two taps on the left to go back. I didn't use this very much, probably because I'm conditioned to just tap once on the sides of the display to turn pages (which still works here). I'll also mention there's an accelerometer in this 2026 version for automatic screen rotation, but I don't have much use for it, so I left rotation locked during the bulk of my testing.

One area I wasn't able to test in the two weeks I've been using the new Paperwhite Signature Edition is battery life. Amazon says you can expect up to 12 weeks of battery life on a charge, and with past Kindle devices, I've left them unused for months and come back to enough juice for multiple reading sessions. Simply put, Kindles last for what seems like forever, and that's not going to change here.

My 2024 Paperwhite has never been sluggish when it comes to downloading books or searching, but the 2026 Signature Edition seems to be slightly quicker with both of those tasks. They both wake up with equal quickness though, which is more important to me than how adept these devices are at navigating menus.