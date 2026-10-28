iOS 27.2 brings two new features to Apple's CarPlay

Apple has officially released iOS 27.2, bringing more Siri and AI functions to iPhone users. And since CarPlay is powered by iOS running directly from a connected iPhone, the rollout introduces some changes to it, as well. As 9to5Mac reports, you can expect two big changes coming to CarPlay with the new mobile OS.

First, the company has updated its Podcasts' app Home tab to add a New Episodes and a Continue Playing section. It removed Up Next altogether and replaced it with those two. So, if you want to find the latest installments for the shows you're watching, you have to go to the New Episodes section. And if you want to pick up watching a show from where you left off, you'll find it in — you guessed it — the Continue Playing section.

In addition, iOS 27.2 brings a couple of Siri AI upgrades to CarPlay. Like Siri on mobile, the assistant on CarPlay can now recall past conversations, allowing you to ask it to recall previous chats. You can ask it to repeat its previous cafe recommendations, for instance, if you couldn't find your chat from last week. Siri AI on CarPlay can now also draw from more sources for more detailed responses, including your voicemails, your Safari history and Reading List, the attendees in your Calendar events and even photos attached in Messages.

The update comes with a few minor changes, as well, including a new Music app icon. Apple has transformed its recognizable red color into something monochromatic. The app is now white with a black music note, unless you're on dark mode, in which case it's black with a white note. Users on the CarPlay subreddit are also reporting that their infotainment system doesn't support the APTV, which lets them play videos on their car screen, anymore after updating to iOS 27.2