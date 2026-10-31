Why your games take up way more drive space than expected (even when uninstalled)

Uninstalling a game on Steam removes its game files, but not everything the game created along the way. Saves and settings often stay in folders like Documents, My Games or AppData, and the shader cache for that game can stay in steamapps/shadercache, in a folder named after the game's App ID. Mods, crash dumps and Workshop content can also linger, and so can an empty game folder.

Part of the reason is that Steam only tracks what it installed. Anything the game wrote elsewhere on your drive sits outside its uninstaller, and saves are left alone on purpose, so you don't lose your progress if you reinstall later. Shader caches and screenshots are an afterthought, so nobody cleans them up for you.

Clearing them out is mostly a manual job, and it starts with seeing what's actually taking up space on Windows. First, check that the game supports Steam Cloud, or back up the save folder yourself, then delete what you don't need. The shadercache folders for games you no longer play are safe to remove, since each game rebuilds its cache the next time you launch it, sometimes with a little stutter in the first session. Windows' DirectX Shader Cache can be cleared from Settings > System > Storage > Temporary files, and old screenshots can be pruned from Steam's userdata folder. On a PS5, the Media Gallery is where those trophy clips live.

None of this is going to get smaller in the near future. Grand Theft Auto VI is the clearest sign yet: The PS5 version is reportedly listed on the PlayStation Store with a 210GB download, according to the PlayStation Game Size account, but that's a figure Rockstar hasn't confirmed. On a base PS5 with roughly 667GB of usable space, that would take up nearly a third of the drive. If the biggest game of the generation is already this heavy at launch, the ballooning isn't a phase — it's a feature.