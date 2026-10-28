The Xreal Aura smartglasses are now on sale for a discounted launch price

The Android XR-powered Xreal Aura smartglasses are now available to buy, and if you order a pair before the end of the year you can get them for a discounted price.

Xreal first unveiled the Aura earlier this year at Google I/O. They're the first wired glasses to utilize the Google and Samsung co-developed XR (extended reality) OS, and run Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite chip.

Key to the Aura's appeal is their lightweight build. They weigh in at under 95g and look like a slightly chunkier version of a regular pair of glasses. The tradeoff is that they have to be tethered to a separate puck for battery and compute purposes. The external device also features a built-in trackpad and fingerprint sensor.

Xreal is pitching the Aura as a true do-it-all spatial computing wearable for work, entertainment, gaming and general AI-assisted tasks. Gemini is built into the OS, and you'll have access to 150 dedicated XR experiences out of the box, as well as all your standard day-to-day Google Play apps.

Xreal/GameSir

Among the made-for-XR games are the puzzler Cubism and a virtual version of the Fallout tabletop game Fallout: Factions. GameSir has worked with Xreal on a gamepad designed specifically for the Aura, which is equipped with a dedicated Gemini key that allows Google's chatbot to be immediately summoned mid-game. The company has also announced a wireless portable keyboard, and you can plug in your laptop or PC gaming handheld via USB-C. External devices appear in your spatial workspace alongside the built-in apps.

The Aura smartglasses have a 70-degree field-of-view, Micro-OLED displays and a resolution of 1200p at 120Hz. Bose handled tuning on the built-in open-ear speakers.

You can pick up the 12GB + 256GB model for $1,099 through December. It usually costs $1,279. The ordinarily $1,499 16GB + 512GB variant costs $1,299 for the remainder of 2026. Shipping is expected to begin in the middle of November.