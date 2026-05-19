Google I/O 2026: Live updates as the company announces new features for Gemini, AI, Search and more

It's time again for Google to unveil a cornucopia of new features coming to its dizzying array of software products. The company's developer conference kicks off today, with a keynote slated to start at 1PM ET. You can watch the stream (here's how to watch the I/O 2026 keynote) or, if you aren't able to tune into a video, you can just rely on our liveblog right here! (You can also do both, you multitasker you.)

Google already hosted an I/O edition of its regular Android Show last week, at which it launched a whole new product category (Googlebooks) and showed off a whole bunch of Android, Gemini and Chrome updates. You can catch up on everything Google announced at the Android Show last week before today's keynote so you can be more informed on what the company is likely to actually discuss today.

Based on recent I/Os, it's most likely we'll hear a lot about — you guessed it — AI. That's in the form of Gemini models, Google Search and Workspace integrations and maybe even surprises in its special projects. Will we see more holographic telecommunications systems today? Or live-translating AR glasses? It's anyone's guess, but it's sure to be a long, eventful keynote.

Our liveblog will start here at about 10AM ET as our reporters Karissa Bell and Igor Bonifacic make their way to Shoreline Amphitheater. Stick around, we're so glad you're here!