Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro has an OLED touchscreen, weighs just three pounds

What's better than a MacBook Pro? A MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen. Apple finally announced its long-rumored redesign today, and for the most part, it seems like the company went out of its way to create its most premium laptop yet. The new MacBook Pro has a refined design that's noticeably thinner than the existing models, slimmer bezels and the aforementioned touchscreen. But, similar to the recent RTX Spark Windows laptops, you'll need deep pockets if you want one: The 14-inch model starts at $2,899, making it the highest launch price we've ever seen for a MacBook Pro. The 16-inch model is even wilder, starting at $3,399.

The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR, as it's officially called, is powered by either M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, just like the non-touch models. And as a nice throwback to older Apple laptops, its rear Apple logo also lights up. As part of the new design, the OLED MacBook Pro features a Dynamic Island around its webcam, and Apple claims the 14-inch model weighs just three pounds. That's a noticeable difference from the current MacBook Pro, which clocks in at 3.4 pounds. The 16-inch model weighs four pounds, whereas the non-touch 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs between 4.7 and 4.8 pounds.

The ProLED XDR screen reaches up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, according to Apple, and it features an "industry-leading" 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. I can only imagine the eye-searing possibilities with this screen. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate, just like existing MacBook Pros. Beyond the new specs, the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR doesn't look much different the Apple's current lineup. And thankfully, you've still got a useful array of ports: three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C connections, MagSafe, HDMI, headphone jack and an SDXC card slot.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget.

So what's the point of a touchscreen MacBook Pro? It makes the simple act of casually scrolling through articles and content easier, as we've seen on touchscreen-equipped Windows PC over the last 15 years. But in the demo video above, we can also see people swiping on media and manipulating 3D objects. It also looks like you can interact with iOS apps just as they would with a phone, which would be particularly useful to developers.

There's no doubt Apple is late here, but there was also a certain wisdom in completely separating its touchscreen platforms (iOS, iPadOS and watchOS) from macOS, a platform that was designed entirely around traditional computer inputs. With Windows 8, Microsoft rushed to enable PC touchscreens as a way to compete with the potential rise of iPads. Apple didn't have the same pressure — especially since its glass touchpads offer an incredibly smooth scrolling experience on Macs.

MacBook Pros were always expensive, especially after Apple's recent hikes, but the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR pushes cost to a new extreme. A fully-decked out 16-inch model with an M5 Max chip, 128GB of RAM and 16TB of RAM costs an eye-watering $14,549. It's clearly not meant for a regular consumer. But given the rise in demand for powerful local AI hardware, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a robust market for an over-equipped MacBook Pro OLED.