NVIDIA's RTX Spark is good for Windows, even if you don't need local AI

With its support for tons of unified RAM, RTX Spark systems should appeal to AI developers and researchers who need as much memory as they can to run large AI models locally, like the 125B parameter Qwen3.8-Flash-Next. An RTX Spark system could significantly reduce the amount of money spent on cloud AI tokens, or replace that demand entirely. One researcher I spoke with was jealous that his colleagues were able to easily run AI models on modern Mac laptops, and he was excited about the possibility of doing the same on a Windows notebook. RTX Spark is also coming along as Microsoft is adding more support in Windows 11 for on-device AI tools like Perplexity, as well as simplified ways to set up AI agents like OpenClaw and GitHub Copilot.

Not surprisingly, NVIDIA is also touting RTX Spark's gaming capabilities. Since it features a Blackwell GPU front and center, it'll deliver all of the features you'd expect from RTX 50-series cards, including support for DLSS 5. As I mentioned before, you can expect performance similar to an RTX 5070 — NVIDIA is specifically touting 1440p as the intended resolution for RTX Spark systems, though I'd be interested to see how they perform in 4K with DLSS. A new performance mode for DLSS Frame Generation can push Cyberpunk 2077 up to 280fps with 6x frame gen, compared 213fps without performance mode. (It's unclear what you lose to achieve that frame bump, though.)

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Since RTX Spark is Arm-based, it won't natively run every game on Windows, but NVIDIA claims recent titles like Control Resonant and the aforementioned Gears of War: E-Day will be supported at launch thanks to Microsoft's Prism emulator for x86 software. NBA 2K27, the main DLSS 5 launch game, will also be supported, alongside World of Warcraft: Forever. NVIDIA says it's also working with major anti-cheat providers to support their products, something that's prevented multiplayer games from working on Arm Windows systems in the past.

I'll have to spend more time with RTX Spark systems to see how well they actually handle gaming, beyond my minutes with Gears of War: E-Day. But if playing games is a priority, you'd still be better off with an Intel or AMD system with a dedicated GPU. At least then you wouldn't have to worry about potential emulation issues.

RTX Spark systems will also be useful content creation — again, as you'd expect from PCs with RTX Blackwell GPUs. You can lean on hardware acceleration in tools like Blender, and notably, Adobe is re-architecting Photoshop and Premiere specifically for NVIDIA's platform. That's a major sign of faith from one of the biggest software companies around, though I suppose Adobe is also reading the tea leaves and seeing a bright future for Arm-based Windows systems in general.