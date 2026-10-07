Microsoft Windows and Surface event 2026: Live updates as Satya Nadella and Jensen Huang take the stage

Microsoft is expected to unveil more details about the Surface Laptop Ultra at its Windows and Surface event in San Francisco. The company has also teased "latest innovations across Windows, NVIDIA RTX Spark, Surface and the broader PC ecosystem." In its invitation, Microsoft said we would hear from CEO Satya Nadella and Windows and Devices chief Pavan Davuluri, as well as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The presentation, which is scheduled to start at 10AM PT (1PM ET), should last about an hour, and you can watch the company's livestream across its X, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Or you could just stay here and follow along on our liveblog. Our senior reporters Karissa Bell and Devindra Hardawar will be on the ground bringing you updates live from the scene. We'll be starting our liveblog in just a couple of hours at 10AM ET, keeping you up to speed on the latest rumors and teases right up to the launch. As you wait, feel free to leave us comments below and we'll be sure to answer them when we can.

To recap, we already caught a glimpse of the Surface Laptop Ultra earlier this year at the company's Build developer conference. It's supposed to be the most powerful Surface yet, thanks to the power of NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip. We know it's got a 15-inch mini LED display that gets up to 2,000 nits bright. It has the largest trackpad Microsoft has ever made, plus a generous offering of ports including USB C, USB A and a full-sized SD card reader onboard.

Today, though, we're likely to find out more about pricing, availability and other software features. And if we didn't also learn about some type of Agentic AI capability coming to Windows, I'll be shocked. Still, given the company's recent troubled history with rolling out AI features to Windows, as well as the speed at which the Copilot+ PC initiative rose and fell into obscurity, there's quite a lot at stake for Microsoft.