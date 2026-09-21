I tried every new Googlebook announced today
The new laptops from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo cover a variety of sizes and form factors.
The first Googlebooks from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo are up for pre-order today. Google is giving us a clearer picture of what'll set Googlebooks apart from other laptops, which you can read about here, but the other big question is what the company's hardware partners have cooked up. As expected, all five Googlebooks are premium hardware rather than the entry- to mid-range hardware usually found on Chromebooks.
There aren't rigorous spec requirements for hardware makers to hit, but all five of these Googlebooks have at least 16GB of RAM, and Google says their batteries are all rated to hit 14 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web browsing. And while all the laptops have their own design, other internal specs are pretty similar across the board. The Acer, ASUS and Lenovo Googlebooks all include Intel's Core Ultra 5 Series 3 chips (Acer and ASUS say they'll offer Core Ultra 7 models as well), while Dell and HP are using Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip.
Oh, and every Googlebook has a Glowbar: a light-up array on the back of the lid that provides a nice touch of whimsy. It sweeps as you boot it up and shows your battery level if you swipe it; it also apparently has built-in animations for when you're talking with Gemini. Right now it's mostly just a fun visual cue, but Google says developers will be able to take advantage of it in the future. At the least, it's a fun identifier much like the original Glowbar was on the Chromebook Pixel all those years ago, and neatly aligns with the hardware design on Google's Pixel 11 Pro and its HiLight notification array.
We're likely going to get our hands on many of these Googlebooks in the coming weeks to see how they work day-in and day-out, but for now, here are my first impressions based on quick tests at the press event Google held last week.
Acer Googlebook 14
Acer's first Googlebook is the sole convertible of the lot — like many Acer Chromebooks I've used in the past, the Acer Googlebook 14 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you turn the laptop into a very large tablet. I can't say I've ever been really excited about this type of computer, especially one with a 14-inch screen, but it's an option here for those who do like it. The hinge feels very smooth, and the overall feel of this Googlebook is solid and well-crafted, if not terribly exciting. It reminds me of a more refined version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which I picked as one of the best Chromebooks out there last year.
In keeping with the more premium Googlebook vibe, this new laptop is a half-pound lighter than that older Chromebook, and it has a much larger, nicer trackpad and a 2,880 x 1,800 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Adding in 16GB of RAM and the aforementioned Intel Core Ultra 5 plus 512GB of storage helps to justify the $899 price. From a design perspective, it feels like the most "standard" laptop of the five I tried — it's a convertible Acer through and through, but as the sole Googlebook priced under $1,000, it's got the best bang for your buck in this group.
ASUS Googlebook 14
The ASUS Googlebook offering isn't markedly different from the Acer model, though a few things stood out to me. First, its lightweight design: it weighs only 2.2 pounds, which doesn't sound much different from the 2.5-pound Acer. But dropping that weight while keeping roughly the same size frame and 14-inch display really makes it feel premium and ultra-portable.
The trackpad is also one of the nicest I tried in this group of Googlebooks; it's haptic, extremely large and goes all the way to the lower edge of the chassis. An ASUS representative specifically mentioned that they tuned it carefully for palm rejection as well. I only had a few minutes to check it out, but both the keyboard and trackpad felt top-notch, definitely an improvement over the Acer model.
Given that the ASUS Googlebook 14 costs $1,299, I would hope it would feel more premium. But spec-wise, the two laptops are comparable: they have the same Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. The displays appear nearly identical as well — a 14-inch OLED with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. ASUS will also offer a model with Intel's Core Ultra 7 chip for those needing more processing power.
Dell XPS Googlebook
Dell's XPS branding is coming to a Google laptop for the first time (that I can recall). And of the first batch of Googlebooks, the XPS Googlebook is definitely the most distinctive. It's the thinnest and smallest of the bunch, with a 13.4-inch display and a 12.7mm frame. The XPS Googlebook feels even smaller than the average laptop with a 13-inch screen, thanks to the super-small bezels around the display. That thin build makes the keyboard feel shallower than any other Googlebook I've tried, but it still feels solid and reliable. Its trackpad is quite large and responsive for such a compact computer, too.
Spec-wise, Dell went with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip rather than the standard Intel fare, and it starts with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It starts at $1,199 — again, definitely a premium over a model like the Acer. But Best Buy at least initially is offering it for $999. Given its extremely compact size, it feels like the cost is more justified. Dell also plans to sell a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but we don't have prices on that yet.
HP Googlebook 14
HP's Googlebook 14 also uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, but in a more standard 14-inch laptop form factor, without the extreme thin-and-light design Dell is going with. Its all-aluminum build feels extremely strong, and it might have the best keyboard out of the entire bunch I tried. It also has a large haptic trackpad and is one of the few with face authentication for security, as well as a fingerprint sensor. (All four other Googlebooks have a fingerprint sensor, too.)
Like the other 14-inch Googlebooks here, this one has a 2.8K-resolution OLED touchscreen, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It starts at $1,299, making it one of the most expensive Googlebooks on offer here. It might have the nicest build quality out of all five laptops, though, or at least it is tied with the svelte XPS Googlebook.
Lenovo Googlebook 15
Lenovo's Googlebook is the only one with a 15-inch display. That larger OLED screen has the same 2.8K resolution as most of the other Googlebooks on offer — obviously it isn't as pixel-dense as the other models, but the Lenovo screen still looks excellent. Like the Acer and ASUS models, Lenovo is using Intel's Core Ultra 5 chip, along with 16GB of RAM and 512 of starting storage.
There are a few nice design flourishes on this laptop, as well. It has a nicely textured, grippy underside (like the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, and Google's own Pixelbook Go before it). Lenovo also said that the particular shade of white that it uses for the Googlebook 15 is Pantone's color of the year. Like the HP, Lenovo's laptop has face unlock and a fingerprint sensor, and is the only device here with Dolby Atmos audio. The pricing is a bit strange: Best Buy currently has it for pre-order for $1,099, but the Google Store is selling what appears to be the same configuration for $1,349, the most I've seen a Googlebook priced at so far.
Update, September 21, 2026, 10:39AM ET: After the pre-orders for Googlebooks went live, we discovered a number of discrepancies with pricing and storage information for several of these laptops. We've updated accordingly and included links to the various pre-order pages that are now live.