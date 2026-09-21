Google's pitch for Googlebooks: A laptop that works better with your Android phone
The first Googlebooks are up for pre-order today and they arrive on October 4.
It's been almost five months since Google formally announced Googlebooks, the Android-based evolution of ChromeOS and Chromebooks. After a lot of waiting and hardware leaks, we finally know much more about the OS and Google's plans for both the hardware and software. At a press event in New York City last week, Google and its previously announced hardware partners showed off five new laptops, but more importantly, the company more clearly laid out its vision for Googlebooks and what'll differentiate them from the Chromebooks we've known, tolerated and occasionally loved over the years.
I think the company's main pitch for Googlebooks is making a laptop that plays as well with Android phones as a Mac does with an iPhone. Of course, Google didn't mention Apple by name, but the president of Android, Sameer Samat, basically admitted it at the top of his presentation. "Our first step is to focus on our Android community," he said, "because today, there isn't a laptop platform built to work seamlessly with your Android phone."
He also alluded to laptops needing to be redesigned to some extent to work in the mobile age. "Laptops have been with us for 30-plus years, and there's a lot that the laptop gets right," he said. "But much of it was designed decades ago before mobile devices even existed. So we believe there's an opportunity to rethink the experience for how people actually get things done today."
And, of course, AI is part of the equation. Laptop-specific Gemini features have been part of ChromeOS for a few years now, like the "quick insert" menu and dedicated hardware key announced in late 2024. An evolved version of that is here, but the main feature of note is the Magic Pointer, an AI-powered cursor Google teased back in the spring. As with everything Googlebook, we got a lot more detail on how it'll work — but whether these are the kinds of things that'll drive laptop buyers to consider Googlebooks over a Mac or Windows PC remains the big question.
Built on Android, for Android
If you're familiar with ChromeOS and looked at the Googlebook interface, it wouldn't be immediately obvious that the platforms are completely different. You'll find the same app dock at the bottom of the screen; the Chrome browser should work just as well here as elsewhere, and you can install Android apps from the Play Store to augment your computer's capabilities. The difference is what's running underneath. Android powers the system, though Google points out that, for developers, an isolated Linux environment with a full Terminal is part of the OS as well. The platform still includes the same Titan hardware security chip and built-in malware protection you'll find on Chromebooks.
You may be asking yourself why it matters that Google's now using Android as the basis for Googlebooks. It all goes back to the proposition Samat put forth: a laptop closely connected to your Android phone. While Chrome OS has a number of features for connecting your phone and laptop, Googlebooks take it a good bit further (and make these connections faster). Google and its developer community also share a codebase, which should make developing for both Googlebooks and Android phones simpler.
Google showed off plenty of examples of this tighter integration, starting with the process of logging into a new Googlebook. You've always used a Google account to log in to a Chromebook, but now logging in can pull in data like saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, message history and more.
Things get more interesting after you're logged in. The "continue on" feature hands off apps easily from your phone to a Googlebook, keeping everything as it was. Google showed this feature off with the cloud-based music-making app BandLab — a project with multiple tracks running on an Android phone was nearly instantly handed over to a nearby Googlebook with the same tracks intact. If you bring your Android phone near a Googlebook that you're logged in to, a little app suggestion just appears in the dock; clicking that launches the app.
Google also showed this with Gmail, which was smart enough to open the web interface on the Googlebook even though it came from the Android app on the phone. For starters, Google says that its own apps will know when to hand off from an Android app to the web, and third-party apps should be able to do so in the future.
Your phone will also show up in the new Files app on Googlebooks. On the left side of the file browser, you'll find a familiar interface showing your laptop, your Google Drive and other folders you might pin. Your Android phone shows up there, as well, so you can easily access anything on its internal storage and move it over to your laptop.
Another point of integration is casting apps from your Android phone to a Googlebook. There's an icon in the dock that simply pulls up your app drawer from your phone so you can then pick and launch whatever you want on your Googlebook. The Mac and iPhone have something similar with full mirroring of your phone, but in this case your phone "streams" the app to your Googlebook. I can't say which way is "better" yet, but this sounds like the tightest integration between an Android phone and laptop we've seen so far.
That said, Microsoft has long made a "Link to Windows" app that offers a bunch of phone-mirroring features — and with over a billion downloads from the Play Store, it's not exactly a niche tool. I don't doubt that Google's integration will be more robust and functional, but will that be enough to convince someone to leave a perfectly fine Windows computer behind?
App streaming from Android to Chromebooks already exists, too, and works perfectly fine, so I can't call that feature a differentiator from what's already available. Of course, it should be easier for Google to iterate and implement features like that since both Googlebooks and Android phones will be running on a much closer codebase, but what really matters are improvements for the end user.
A closer look at Google's Magic Cursor
Naturally, Googlebooks come with plenty of AI-powered features, the most notable of which is the Magic Cursor. Google shared details about it earlier this year, and the company gave us an even closer look last week. The simplest way to think about it is probably a screenshot tool on steroids. If you quickly wiggle your finger across the trackpad, the standard cursor turns into a Gemini-enabled tool that lets you select anything on the screen. It's smart enough to detect specific elements on your screen like an image or paragraph of text, or you can select an entire window or your whole screen.
Doing that adds what you've selected to your Gemini queue, so to speak. Choosing multiple elements is a major part of the pitch here. In a demo, a Google representative selected a few elements relating to running training. One was a screen showing the metrics from a run (including things like pace and stride length), and the other was a note from a doctor detailing some factors that could lead to an injury. Once you've selected multiple elements, you can ask Gemini to do something with both — in this case, they asked for an analysis of whether their recent workout showed any concerning signs that could lead to an injury.
I'm not quite capturing the nuance of that demo, but I like the idea of combining multiple screen elements and having Gemini put them together. And as with most Gemini things, it's not a one-off interaction — you can continue iterating on whatever it is you're working on. The proactive prompts Google has added to Android (originally called Magic Cue) show up here, too. So you'll often see little suggestions based on what you're doing, like adding things to your calendar. Assuming that Googlebooks are smart enough to consistently identify these opportunities to take actions for you, it should be a pretty handy feature.
Rambler, first introduced with the Pixel 11 series, is also on board here. As a refresher, this is a natural language transcription tool that can turn your unstructured speech (or rambles) into coherent text. It'll do things like eliminate stutters or mis-speak, and you can change course in the middle of your chat and have it understand and cut out the verbal clutter (like saying "remind me to get some oranges when I go to the grocery, oh actually I need peaches instead.").
The last major AI-powered feature is Create Your Widget, a feature announced earlier this year for Android phones as well as Googlebooks. As the name suggests, you can just describe what you want your widget to encapsulate and Gemini will build it and plop it on your desktop. This hasn't arrived on Android phones yet, so we don't know for sure whether it'll be available on Googlebooks when they launch.
Google is also including one year of its Google AI Pro plan with every Googlebook. That plan usually costs $199 per year and includes 5TB of Drive storage along with a host of AI features like Gemini in Gmail and Docs, higher usage limits for the Gemini app, subscriptions to YouTube Premium Lite, Google Home Premium and Google Health Premium and more.
Hardware and launch plans
Speaking of launch, we won't have to wait too long to see Googlebooks in action. I got a chance to quickly try all five Googlebooks from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Acer's model is the least expensive but it still starts at $899 — more than all but the most expensive Chromebooks out there. Every model has at least 16GB of RAM, and four of the five have OLED touchscreens with 2.8K resolution; the smaller Dell model makes do with a 2.5K resolution. I go into detail on each of the five models here, but all of them felt well-made and quite speedy during my limited testing at Google's event.
All of these laptops are up for pre-order today, and they should be available in stores on October 4 in the US and October 5 in the UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia. We should be getting our hands on Googlebooks around the same time, so we'll start putting the OS through its paces to see what Google's view of the laptop is that differentiates it from what's out there already.