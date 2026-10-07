Everything announced at Microsoft's Windows and Surface event

Microsoft doesn't want to be left behind when it comes to agentic personal computing, especially in the wake of Meta's Muse AI agent quickly finding a large audience and tools like Perplexity's Personal Computer seeping into the world on Mac. The company has been making some moves in this area. It announced an agentic AI platform called Project Solara earlier this year and it recently updated the Copilot app to include more automation. Now, though, Microsoft is ready to make a bigger push into agentic AI.

For instance, with your permission, Copilot will able to carry out actions based on your local files. It'll be able to run AI models locally while tapping into the cloud for extra compute power. There's also the ability to generate apps and widgets (Google is offering something similar in Googlebooks).

Just like attempts by other companies to anthropomorphize their AI tools, the Copilot icon now has a face. I'm sure Microsoft really doesn't want you to call it Clippy 2.0. Please don't call it Clippy 2.0. I would never.

Starting this fall, you'll be able to take thousands of quick actions directly in Windows search from the taskbar, a bit like Mac users can in Spotlight. These include switching on dark mode, taking a screenshot, adjusting the volume, getting answers to questions and sending text messages. The company is basically turning search into more of a Copilot-style chatbot.

Microsoft is looking to make it easier for people to get AI agents up and running in Windows with a "Get Started" tool. Among the agents you'll be able to use, if you're interested, is Portable Computer. This will be able to run locally and without burning any Perplexity cloud credits. Muse will be available as a native Windows app too.

It'll be interesting to see how users react to Microsoft pushing AI agents into Windows, given the backlash against tools like Recall and Copilot features that the company ended up removing from the operating system. For what it's worth, I have no interest in agents having access to my personal files (despite the company placing an onus on trust during the keynote, I do not trust any of it). I'll be turning all of that off as soon as possible.