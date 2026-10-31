How big and powerful is SpaceX's Starship rocket?

With both stages stacked, the current SpaceX Starship launch vehicle stands at 407 feet. It's taller than the tallest known living tree, Hyperion, and one-third taller than the Statue of Liberty (pedestal included). It's the tallest rocket ever flown and the most powerful, with 18.1 million pounds-force of liftoff thrust. During its first full-stack launch in April 2023, the booster's exhaust shattered the concrete launch pad, excavating the earth beneath and flinging debris across 385 acres. That booster was rated at 16.7 million pounds of thrust, slightly less than the one on the September 28, 2026, launch.

Keep in mind that this height covers the complete two-stage vehicle. The bottom section, known as Super Heavy, is the 236.2-foot booster that provides the initial push from the launch pad. Above it sits the 170.6-foot Starship spacecraft. While it's immense in size and power, its dimensions serve a greater purpose than impressions alone. SpaceX designed the system to transport huge payloads and eventually carry people and cargo beyond Earth orbit. SpaceX also intends to recover and reuse both stages.