4 important features you should know if you use Microsoft Teams

Though Microsoft Teams is the kind of platform you may use every day, especially if you have it for work, it regularly gets updated with new features that you might be unaware of. Some may have even slipped by you despite sitting around for a while. After all, the platform — which Microsoft says has more than 320 million monthly active users – has a variety of functions beyond messaging and video calls.

As more people adopt remote work and need to communicate with others who aren't just a cubicle away, there are features that might make the experience easier to deal with. This could be anything from keeping your meetings running on time to locating an unfinished message and getting back on track just a little faster after a disruption. So, in case you haven't discovered every last trick the platform has to offer, here are four important features you should know if you use Microsoft Teams.