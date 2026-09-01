Meta's new AI transcription model can distinguish between multiple speakers and languages in real-time

Meta has introduced its first real-time audio model, Muse Voice Transcribe. The model can handle dictation and transcription for more than 20 speakers and can seamlessly handle multiple languages at once, Meta says.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently returned to X after three years of not posting on the platform, shared an example of the model's ability to handle multiple speakers and languages at once. In the video, the transcription is able to automatically distinguish between multiple speakers and switch between languages. It's even able to pick up on "code-switching" and transcribe sentences that use words from multiple languages.

Muse Voice Transcribe is MSL's first real-time audio perception model — rolling out today. SOTA in streaming speech-to-text, it handles speaker diarization, and endpointing natively in a single model. pic.twitter.com/LViMDSkbim — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) September 1, 2026

"The model decides when to listen. It waits a little longer on hard words and commits faster on easy ones, using adaptive delay to predict each token and increase accuracy," he explained. "It holds up on messy, real audio too — trained across 70+ languages (with 25 validated at launch), handles mid-sentence code-switching, and manages hour-long sessions with 20+ speakers.

Meta's release comes less than a week after Google Gemini 3.5 Transcribe, its own audio model that boasts similar capabilities. But while Google is baking its audio model into Android and (eventually) Chrome, it's not clear if Meta has plans to integrate Muse Voice Transcribe into its flagship services.

For now though, people can experience the new mode's capabilities in Meta's recently released Meta AI Mac app. Because the Mac app is able to power voice-enabled features on other apps, Muse Voice Transcribe will now power dictation features on other services. The model is also available to developers within Muse Code and Meta's Model API. It's priced at $3 for 1,000 audio minutes. Additionally, theres a demo version of the Muse Transcribe on Meta's research blog.

3/ already powering dictation in the meta desktop app and muse code. live now via meta model apihttps://t.co/MFosERCV0E pic.twitter.com/UESTQhKJrH — Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) September 1, 2026

Muse Voice Transcribe is the latest release from Meta Superintelligence Lab (MSI), which has been churning out new AI models and tools. In the last few weeks, the company has also introduced its first dedicated coding agent, an open-weight model and the aforementioned Meta AI Mac app.