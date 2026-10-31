5 Netflix tips we all wish we knew sooner

By now, you might think you know all the tricks of the trade for optimizing Netflix, one of the best streaming services. But there are plenty of hidden Easter eggs you might not know when it comes to settings, searches, customization options and other things you can do to make the experience more personalized and enjoyable. I'm not talking about obvious ones, like the option to download movies and TV shows for offline viewing, play games or adjust video quality. I'm talking about true hidden features that most people don't know exist. For example, did you know about secret sub-genre search codes, or how to view your entire watch history?

If you're looking for ways to get the most out of your Netflix experience, you might want to try these settings out, as they all fall into the "wow, I wish I knew about that sooner" category. Once you know about them, you'll be impressing friends and family with your insider knowledge of these secret menu options.