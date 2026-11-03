Don't throw away your laptop's old SSDs — do this instead

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If you just upgraded your laptop with a higher capacity storage option or have an old device sitting around collecting dust, you can squeeze some remaining use out of that idle solid state drive. If you remove the SSD from an unused laptop, you can then convert it into a high-speed external storage option. It may be a little bulkier than your typical USB drive, but it'll offer much faster read and write speeds while also cutting down on the growing e-waste problem.

If you're planning to extract the SSD out of your older laptop, it's worth checking if it's even possible since some ultra-thin laptop makers, like Apple and its MacBooks, solder storage directly onto their logic boards. If your SSD can be removed, you just need to pair it with an external shell. There are fairly affordable enclosures on Amazon, but make sure you have the right one to match your SSD's form factor, whether it's the larger 2.5-inch SATA or the much faster and compact M.2 NVMe.