You might be neglecting the one thing that keeps your PC healthy

We tested three tools on a single 1TB C: drive with only about 4 percent free.

Disk Cleanup is the oldest. Microsoft has shipped it with every version of Windows since Windows 98, and it has barely changed: Pick a drive, wait for a short scan, tick the usual suspects (temporary files, thumbnail caches, the Recycle Bin) and press OK.

Storage Sense lives in Settings > System > Storage. Instead of a one-off scan, it's meant to work in the background, emptying the Recycle Bin, clearing Downloads and removing temporary files on a schedule.

Microsoft PC Manager is a free, separate install that bundles a one-click boost, a storage cleaner and a few extras. Its storage page runs a deeper scan and sorts what it finds into categories.