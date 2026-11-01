Here's what your Fitbit heart rate variability actually tells you

A heart rate of 60 beats per minute is an average, not a promise of perfectly spaced beats. The gaps can still vary slightly. These tiny variations are influenced by your autonomic nervous system, which helps regulate your body's response to stress and relaxation.

Fitbit's optical heart rate sensor estimates the time between heartbeats. Google then calculates HRV using a method called root mean square of successive differences (RMSSD). It's a mouthful, but the resulting number is measured in milliseconds, not beats per minute. It's not like your heart rate, either, which you can watch as you exercise.

Fitbit uses the longest sleep period from the previous 24 hours to calculate HRV (only periods lasting more than three hours qualify). If you did not sleep for a sufficient period of time or the sensor was unable to obtain sufficient data, you may not see a reading.

Your numbers can be found in Google Health (formerly the Fitbit app) in Health > Vitals > Heart rate variability. In addition to the day-to-day trends, there are longer-term trends and a personal range based on up to 30 days of data. Compatible devices can track basic HRV without a Google Health Premium subscription.