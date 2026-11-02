One annoying problem with the iPhone Messages app has an easy fix

Apple's iMessage has evolved a lot over the years. In recent updates, the Cupertino company has added everything from satellite messaging that can reach out to your emergency contact while in a remote location to aesthetic changes like customizable backgrounds. Keeping abreast of these changes can be difficult, especially when Apple releases a new iOS update every year.

Despite these updates, users often lament the inconvenience of their iMessage app arrangement. Why, for example, are applications you've never used at the top of the dropdown menu, while your most used apps remain buried at the bottom? The answer is that you likely haven't taken the time to customize the menu's layout.

Some of the most impactful changes have come through the introduction of iMessage apps. Since the introduction of iOS 18, several applications have been installed in the messaging app by default. As of the latest update, iOS 27, 14 apps are included by default. These popular applications bring features like sending your location, voice recordings, stickers, GIFs, music, photos and polls. Other applications, like ESPN and Venmo, further expand the functionalities of your messaging app. Luckily, you can keep them all ordered how you want.