iOS 27: How to hide or replace the audio button in iMessages

Have you accidentally tapped the audio button inside iMessage's text input bar when sending a message? Justin Bieber went viral with an Insta post complaining about how frequently it happened to him.

The problem is that tapping the button launches a voice recording session, during which your iPhone will stop playing music so it can record the message it thinks you want to send.

Bieber became frustrated enough at how often this accidentally happened to him while texting that he wrote, "The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot," and joked that he would put everyone at Apple in a "choke hold" until it got fixed.

His post generated thousands of likes, reposts and reactions. We don't know if Apple was responding to Bieber or not, but it has made a change to ease the problem. iOS 27 now gives you a choice, permitting you to choose between continuing to display the default waveform-like record icon, a microphone icon for quick access to dictation, or even nothing at all.