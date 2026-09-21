One mobile number, two phones: What is iPhone handoff and which carriers support it?

If you use two iPhones, you no longer need to run separate carrier accounts for each of them, thanks to a new iOS 27 feature: iPhone Handoff.

Mentioned briefly at WWDC and in more detail during Apple's Surprise and Shine event on September 9, iPhone Handoff lets you use the same phone number across two iPhones; in typical Apple fashion, the feature is so easy it's almost invisible. Once you set it up, all you have to do is unlock the iPhone you want to use, and you're ready to go.

Handoff lets you take and make calls and messages on both phones using the same number, add payment cards on one device to work on both, and interact seamlessly with most apps and iCloud. There are some limitations; for example, your carrier must support iPhone Handoff, it does not switch your paired Apple Watch between devices, and some wallet items like IDs and passes won't work, but most features work seamlessly. In this article, you'll learn how to set up iPhone Handoff, how to use it and which carriers support it.